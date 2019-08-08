S. Korea Considers Removing Japan from Export Clearance Shortlist

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Following Tokyo's removal of South Korea from a shortlist of countries to which it grants preferential trade access, Seoul has begun reviewing revisions to its own trade laws in regards to Japan-bound export shipments.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The South Korean government reviewed for the first time the possibility of revising its own trade laws to eliminate Japan from a "whitelist" of nations enjoying preferential export clearance.The proposal was discussed at an emergency ministerial meeting on Thursday led by Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki.Hong had announced Seoul would consider removing Japan from the preferential list soon after Japan's Cabinet approved Tokyo's exclusion of South Korea from its "whitelist" of preferential trade partners on Friday. The exclusion will become effective on August 28.As for South Korea's exports, the country currently classifies its trading partners into two groups.The first consists of 29 nations that adhere to four multilateral export control regimes which Seoul deems trustworthy, and includes countries such as the United States and Japan.All other trading partners are placed in the second group, however Seoul is considering creating a third group to which Japan would belong.If Japan is removed from the first group, it would be required to seek case-by-case approval for each export item from South Korea, instead of a single permit valid for all shipments during a certain time period.The new classification would impose restrictions on South Korean exporters to Japan similar to the curbs imposed on Japanese exporters to South Korea.Seoul, however, deferred making a final decision, citing the need for more discussions on how best to handle Japan's unilateral trade restrictions.The decision was also likely deferred after Japan approved an export shipment of one of three high-tech materials to South Korea that are presently subject to tightened restrictions, the first approval since the curbs went into effect July 4.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.