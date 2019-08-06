Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Up 0.57%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) ended up for the first time in seven trading sessions on Thursday as retail investors took advantage of depressed prices.



The KOSPI gained ten-point-90 points, or point-57 percent, to end at one-thousand-920-point-61.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining 20-point-80 points, or three-point-68 percent, to close at 585-point-44.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened five-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-209-point-two won.