'Export Curbs May Reflect Japan's Concern it Could be Outpaced by S. Korea'

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in chaired a meeting of the National Economic Advisory Council and discussed measures concerning Japan's export restrictions.Top office spokeswoman Ko Min-jung said in a written briefing on Thursday that the meeting participants stressed the need to diversify markets, foster talent and expand support for medium and small firms, while also conveying opinions on the direction of economic development.Meanwhile the council's vice chairman Lee Je-min speculated that Tokyo's trade curbs may be connected to its concern that South Korea could outpace Japan.He also noted that as South Korea relies on the U.S. for national security and on China for trade, it's become the hardest hit by the tensions arising between Washington and Beijing.He called for response measures encompassing both the political and economic arenas.The council is a presidential advisory body and the meeting on Thursday was the third under the current administration.