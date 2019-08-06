Japan's Trade Surplus in H1 Down 87%

Photo : Getty Images Bank

Japan's Finance Ministry announced Thursday the nation's current account surplus fell four-point-two percent in the January to June period on-year.Of the current account surplus, surplus in trade in particular plunged 87 percent to 224 billion yen.Exports declined five percent and imports contracted one-point-four percent in the year's first half.The ministry attributed the smaller trade surplus to sluggish exports of semiconductor equipment and automotive parts to South Korea and China.In the travel sector, Japan posted a surplus of one-point-three trillion yen, up two-point-seven percent from the same period last year, thanks to an uptick in the number of foreign tourists.Kyodo news agency said the travel account surplus is the largest in history for the half-yearly period since comparable data began to be compiled in 1996.