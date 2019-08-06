Economy
Real Estate-Related Loans in S. Korea Amount to 1,700 Trln Won
Write: 2019-08-08 17:30:59 / Update: 2019-08-08 17:33:17
The combined amount of real estate-related loans in South Korea has reached nearly one-thousand-700 trillion won.
A Bank of Korea report submitted to the National Assembly on Thursday showed local households collectively owed one-thousand-two trillion won in mortgage and other property-related loan debts as of March, while companies took out 667 trillion won in such loans.
The total marks a seven-point-seven percent increase from a year earlier with the amount of household loans and corporate loans rising four-point-three percent and 13-point-nine percent, respectively.
The percentage of corporate loans out of the total increased to 40 percent from 33-point-nine percent at the end of 2013.
Editor's Pick