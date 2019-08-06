'S. Korea, US Yet to Launch Defense Cost-Sharing Negotiations'

Photo : KBS News

Seoul’s Foreign Ministry insists South Korea and the United States have yet to enter negotiations on next year's cost-sharing for the stationing of U.S. troops on the peninsula.A senior ministry official told reporters Thursday that the allies have only exchanged opinions in general terms. The official added the ministry will be able to talk about a prospective increase in Seoul’s share of the burden once negotiations begin.Asked when they will launch negotiations, the official said neither side has formed their respective negotiation teams yet and no discussions have been held on when to start the talks.The remarks come after U.S. President Donald Trump said talks have started with South Korea to further increase Seoul's defense payments to the U.S.U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, due in South Korea on Thursday afternoon, is expected to discuss the matter during talks with South Korean officials, including his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeong-doo.