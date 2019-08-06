Moon Likely to Replace 7 or 8 Minister-Level Officials on Fri.

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will reportedly carry out a Cabinet reshuffle on Friday.Yonhap News quoted a ruling party official on Thursday as saying that although the president thought hard until recently over who will remain and who will be replaced and by whom, it's unlikely he will postpone the reshuffle announcement to next week.Seven or eight ministers are expected to be replaced, possibly including Science and ICT Minister You Young-min.Initially, You was expected to stay, but the outlook has changed amid the growing need for innovation in science and technology following Japan’s trade restrictions. Choi Ki-young, an electrical and electronics engineering professor at Seoul National University, has emerged as one of the strongest candidates to succeed You.The justice, agriculture as well as the gender equality and family minister are expected to be changed.The heads of the Korea Communications Commission, Financial Services Commission and Fair Trade Commission are also likely to be replaced.