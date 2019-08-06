S. Korea Reiterates Call for Japan to Withdraw Export Curbs

Photo : KBS News

Seoul's Foreign Ministry has reiterated its call for Japan to withdraw its export curbs on South Korea following Tokyo's approval of the first shipments of a high-tech material to South Korea since it tightened related restrictions last month.In a regular briefing Thursday, ministry spokesman Kim In-chul was asked about Japan's latest approval to which Kim replied that South Korea's stance hasn't changed.He said Seoul wants the export curbs lifted and continues to stress the need for dialogue to resolve related issues.Kim again labeled Japan's measures unjustified and retaliatory.Japan's trade ministry on Wednesday permitted the shipment of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) photoresist, a coating solution used in semiconductor production, to South Korea.It's one of the first three items affected by Tokyo's trade curbs that were implemented in early July.Two other materials crucial to semiconductor and display production are also now subject to case-by-case inspections for export to firms in South Korea.