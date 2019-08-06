Japanese Beer Importer Mulls Unpaid Leave for Employees after Sales Plummet

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean distributor of Japanese beer is considering placing all of its employees on a temporary unpaid leave of absence following a sharp decline in sales sparked by a local boycott of Japanese goods, services and travel.M’s Beverage, which imports Sapporo and Yebisu beers from Japan, held events on Wednesday and Thursday to explain its potential plan to enforce a four-day leave of absence. A representative at the firm said a final decision will be made by next week.The move comes as sales of Japanese beer at supermarkets and convenience stores in South Korea nearly halved last month, as local consumers join boycotts in retaliation for Japan’s trade curbs on the country.