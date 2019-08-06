S. Korea's Pres. Office Vows Diplomatic Solution to Conflicts with Japan

Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s presidential office has vowed to continue diplomatic efforts to resolve conflicts with Japan through dialogue.The top office’s National Security Council(NSC) affirmed its stance on Thursday during a standing committee meeting as it discussed Japan’s economic retaliation over historical issues and Seoul’s possible countermeasures.National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong and other committee members also checked up on recent military developments on and around the Korean Peninsula and discussed Seoul’s potential responses.On the defense ministers’ meeting to be held between South Korea and the U.S. in Seoul on Friday, they also decided to further strengthen military cooperation with Washington for lasting peace and the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.