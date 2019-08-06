N. Korea’s Rubber-Stamp Parliament to Hold Year’s Second Session

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament will hold its second session of the year later this month, raising speculation about an announcement of possible key policy changes.The state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Friday that the 14th Supreme People’s Assembly will convene in Pyongyang on August 29.The North Korean parliament usually holds one plenary session in March or April to mainly deal with the budget and cabinet reshuffles. It is considered rare for two sessions to take place in one year.During this year's session in April, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was re-elected as chairman of the powerful State Affairs Commission and also delivered a key policy speech.While the agenda for the upcoming session remains unknown, the North could state its position on the stalled denuclearization talks with the U.S. as it recently conducted a series of missile launches in protest of Seoul and Washington's joint military drills.Pyongyang could also set forth guidelines regarding its five-year economic development project, set to be completed next year.