Moon to Carry Out Major Cabinet Reshuffle Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is expected to carry out a major Cabinet reshuffle Friday, replacing some eight ministerial positions.According to sources within the presidential office and the ruling party, former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Cho Kuk will most likely be named the new justice minister to accelerate Moon's reform drive.Former Vice Agriculture Minister Kim Hyun-soo, who spent 30 years of his public service at the ministry, is expected to replace Agriculture Minister Lee Gae-ho, while former liberal Uri Party lawmaker Hong Mi-young will likely be tapped the next gender equality minister.Science and ICT Minister You Young-min, who was initially expected to stay, will likely be replaced by Choi Ki-young, an electrical and computer engineering professor at Seoul National University.Consideration of the semiconductor and artificial intelligence expert as new minister comes amid a growing need for innovation in science and technology in coping with Japan’s latest trade restrictions.The heads of the Veterans Ministry, Korea Communications Commission, Financial Services Commission and Fair Trade Commission are also likely to be replaced.As for the South Korean ambassador to the United States, ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker Lee Soo-hyuck, who was the country's first chief negotiator to the six-party nuclear talks is the most likely candidate.