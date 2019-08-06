Moon Carries Out Major Cabinet Reshuffle

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in carried out a major Cabinet reshuffle Friday, replacing ten ministerial positions.Former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Cho Kuk was named the new justice minister to accelerate Moon's reform drive, despite strong objections from the opposition bloc.Choi Ki-young, an electrical and computer engineering professor at Seoul National University, was named the new science and ICT minister.The semiconductor and artificial intelligence expert was tapped the new minister amid growing calls for innovation in science and technology as the nation copes with Japan’s latest trade restrictions.Former Vice Agriculture Minister Kim Hyun-soo, who spent 30 years in public service, was nominated to head the Agriculture Ministry, while Daegu Catholic University's sociology professor Lee Jung-ok was tapped the next gender equality minister.The heads of the Veterans Ministry, Korea Communications Commission, Financial Services Commission and Fair Trade Commission were also replaced.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker Lee Soo-hyuck, who was the country's first chief negotiator to the six-party nuclear talks was named the new South Korean ambassador to the United States.Jeong Se-hyun, former unification minister, has been chosen as new deputy chair of the presidential National Unification Advisory Council.The latest Cabinet reshuffle came five months after Moon replaced seven ministers in March.