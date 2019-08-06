Seoul Fish Market Completes Forced Closure of Old Shops

Photo : YONHAP News

Noryangjin Fisheries Wholesale Market in Seoul completed forced closure of shops in its old building, two years after a court order was approved for the relocation of the shops.According to the market's proprietor, National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives(NFFC), on Friday, its officials and enforcement officers of the court started the tenth attempt to carry out the court order at around 6:30 a.m. and completed closure of the shops that had remained in the old building after an hour and half.An official at the NFFC said that it will start demolishing the old building after seeking approval from the Dongjak District office.They were some clashes with merchants but no arrests were made.Citing safety concerns over the old building, which was established in 1971, the NFFC constructed the new building on the same premises in 2015, but some of the merchants refused to move, saying it is too cramped.