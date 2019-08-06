Seoul to Discuss Delisting Japan From List of Trusted Trading Partners

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior presidential official says South Korea has only deferred and not halted plans to take Japan off its list of trusted trading partners.Kim Sang-jo, the chief of staff for policy at the presidential office, said in a radio interview on Friday that Seoul only temporarily held off on the decision and that discussions will start again.As a countermeasure against Tokyo's removal of Seoul from its "whitelist" of preferred trade partners, the South Korean government discussed taking Japan off its own list in a ministerial meeting on Thursday.As no announcement was made after the meeting, there has been speculation that the plan may have been dropped.The deferral came after the Japanese trade ministry confirmed earlier Thursday that it had permitted the shipment of extreme ultraviolet(EUV) photoresists to South Korea the previous day. It was the first such approval since Tokyo introduced curbs on photoresists and two other materials essential for the production of semiconductors and displays on July 4.Asked about the approval, Kim said he believes Japan is trying to set up justifications for itself in case Seoul brings the case to the World Trade Organization.Kim said Japan generally gives approval for shipments to Taiwan or China after four to six weeks after exporters submit applications. He said Japan is trying to show that it is simply engaged in normal procedure afters scrapping favors that were given to South Korea.