S. Korea to Open Entire DMZ Peace Trail to Visitors by 2022

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean minister in charge of inter-Korean affairs vowed to complete route surveys for the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) Peace Trail program by the year's end and to open the entire trail to local and foreign visitors by 2022.At a ceremony to mark the opening of the third section of the trail in Paju, Gyeonggi Province on Friday, Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said he plans to closely cooperate with local governments to turn the DMZ into a peace hub that has history, ecology and culture.Kim said the launch of the trails would also offer an important opportunity to create new jobs and revive the regional economy.The minister stressed that Seoul remains committed to implementing its agreement with Pyongyang last September to diffuse cross-border tensions and establish lasting peace based on mutual trust.The first DMZ Peace Trail was launched in the eastern coastal region of Goseong in April, followed by the second one in the central border town of Cherwon in June.