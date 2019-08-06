Police Investigating Ex-YG Chief For Alleged Overseas Gambling

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has launched a preliminary investigation into suspicions that the former chief of YG Entertainment, Yang Hyun-suk, engaged in overseas gambling.Police said on Thursday they obtained Yang’s financial statements and records from the Korean Financial Intelligence Unit and are reviewing them closely for any irregularities.The latest probe comes after Yang was booked last month on allegations that he arranged sexual services for investors to secure their cooperation in 2014.