S. Korea to Foster High-Tech Talent to Cope with Japan's Export Curbs

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will encourage local universities to foster talent in materials, parts and equipment sectors and bolster history education in public schools to counter Japan's trade restrictions.At a meeting led by Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae on Friday, it was decided that universities would be encouraged to set up interdisciplinary and convergence programs next year in fields where South Korea's technology trails behind Japan and heavily relies on Japanese exports.Most of the new programs will target students in their junior and senior years to nurture and accelerate the growth of talented engineers.The Education Ministry will look into linking the programs to existing financial assistance programs to encourage more active cooperation from universities.Elementary, middle and high schools will also be urged to expand history education with the start of the fall semester next month through special programs such as club activities and campaigns that provide explanations about the Supreme Court rulings on compensation for Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.