Moon Replaces 10 Minister-Level Officials in Major Cabinet Reshuffle

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in carried out a major Cabinet reshuffle Friday, replacing ten ministerial-level officials. The new appointments come as South Korea is facing various challenges at home and abroad, including North Korea's missile launches, Japan's export curbs and upcoming defense cost-sharing negotiations with the United States.Choi You Sun reports.Report: As widely expected, former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Cho Kuk was named the new justice minister to accelerate President Moon Jae-in's drive to reform the prosecution.[Sound bite: Presidential Spokesperson Ko Min-jung (Korean)]"(The nominee) is expected to complete the administration's key tasks of reforming the prosecution and the Justice Ministry and establish a fair and righteous system of law and order."The nominee is expected to face strong objections from the opposition bloc during the confirmation process. Cho has long been criticized by the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) for failing to live up to the responsibilities of his former role, including properly verifying nominees for high-level government posts.Choi Ki-young, an electrical and computer engineering professor at Seoul National University, was named the new science and ICT minister.The semiconductor and artificial intelligence expert was tapped amid growing calls for innovation in science and technology as the nation copes with a trade dispute launched by Japan.Former Vice Agriculture Minister Kim Hyun-soo, who spent 30 years in public service, was nominated to head the Agriculture Ministry while Daegu Catholic University sociology professor Lee Jung-ok was tapped as the next gender equality minister.The heads of the Veterans Ministry, Korea Communications Commission, Financial Services Commission and Fair Trade Commission were also replaced.Diplomat-turned-ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker Lee Soo-hyuck, who was the country's first chief negotiator to the six-party nuclear talks, was named the new South Korean ambassador to the United States.Jeong Se-hyun, former unification minister, was chosen as new deputy chair of the presidential National Unification Advisory Council.President Moon mostly kept his diplomacy and security teams intact, signaling no major shift in his foreign and North Korea policies.The Cabinet shakeup comes five months after Moon replaced seven ministers in March.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.