Nominee for S. Korean Ambassador to US Vows to Fulfill National Interests

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's nominee for South Korea's new ambassador to the United States has vowed to do his best to fulfill national interests pursued by the government.At a press briefing following his appointment on Friday, the diplomat-turned-ruling Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Lee Soo-hyuck said he considers his role to be a field commander for Seoul-Washington relations.Lee said he plans to contact various figures in the U.S. and persuade, negotiate and get information on ways to address issues pertaining to the Korean Peninsula in accordance with the situation in Northeast Asia.Highlighting the ever-growing impact of U.S. foreign policy on South Korea and its relations with regional partners, Lee said he will thoroughly analyze various circumstances to help Seoul devise it own policies.The retired career diplomat is best known for his role as South Korea's first chief negotiator to the six-party nuclear talks involving the two Koreas, the U.S., China, Japan and Russia when it was launched in 2003.