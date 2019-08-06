Prosecution Recovers $2 Mil Ex-Spy Chief Illegally Sent to Stanford

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korean prosecutors have recovered two million dollars in state funds that a former spy chief illegally sent to Stanford University eight years ago. They were able to successfully get the money back after a year of negotiations and making the prestigious school understand that it was misappropriated.Celina Yoon has more.Report: The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office revealed on Friday that it recovered two million dollars in National Intelligence Service(NIS) funds that former NIS chief Won Se-hoon had siphoned off overseas.Won is accused of sending the spy agency's money to Stanford University back in 2011, while he was heading the agency, to set up a Korean studies fund at the school's Asia-Pacific Research Center.The prosecution suspects he sent the money to try and secure a position at the research center after his retirement.Won was invited by the center as a Koret fellow in March 2013, immediately before his retirement, a post which is paid eight-thousand dollars a month.After a year of negotiations with related U.S. authorities and the university, Seoul prosecutors persuaded Stanford to give the money back, stressing that Won has been indicted for illegally spending the agency's intelligence operation funds for his personal interests.Last year, Won was sentenced to four years in prison for his involvement in a covert cyber operation team to influence domestic politics.He is also facing trial on charges of using the NIS' fund for North Korea related activities to conduct a secret probe into former President Kim Dae-jung.Celina Yoon, KBS World Radio News.