Political Parties Give Mixed Reactions to Cabinet Reshuffle

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's political parties are expected to clash during the upcoming confirmation process for President Moon Jae-in's Cabinet nominees, with the ruling and the opposition giving distinctively different assessments.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) said on Friday that Moon appointed "the right people for the right job," reflecting his administration's philosophy and will to build an "innovative and inclusive nation."The DP then called for nonpartisan cooperation to secure parliamentary approval for the nominees.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP), on the other hand, criticized the administration's shake-up, claiming it only focused on next year's general elections.Out of the seven nominees subject to a parliamentary hearing, the one most likely to come under fire from the opposition bloc is justice minister nominee Cho Kuk. Opposition politicians accuse the former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs of failing his duties.The DP has argued that Cho met people's expectations in terms of carrying out reforms but the LKP has vowed to thoroughly question his morality, abilities and will to make the prosecution political neutrality.