Economy KOSPI Closes Friday Up 0.89%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 17-point-14 points, or point-89 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at one-thousand-937-point-75.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining four-point-60 points, or point-79 percent, to close at 590-point-04.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened one-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-210-point-five won.