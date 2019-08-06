Justice Minister Nominee Vows to Carry out Prosecution Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice minister nominee Cho Kuk has vowed to establish a fair legal order and carry out reforms of the prosecution and the Ministry of Justice.He made the promise after his appointment was announced in a Cabinet reshuffle on Friday.Speaking to reporters at an office in downtown Seoul where he will prepare for his parliamentary confirmation hearing, Cho explained that he will work hard and looks forward to the opportunity.To express his spirit of determination, he cited a poem that was recited by legendary Korean Admiral Yi Sun-sin who "swore an oath to the seas and made a pledge to the mountains."Cho said he will thoroughly prepare for the confirmation hearing with humility, including a statement to the public on his policy vision.