Politics Science Minister Nominee Puts Top Priority on Japan's Export Curbs

The nominee tapped to head the Ministry of Science and ICT has pledged to put top priority on measures to cope with Japan's trade restrictions.



Choi Ki-young said Friday that he will seek fundamental response measures, including research and development, to convert current challenges into an opportunity to strengthen national competitiveness.



After his appointment was announced, Choi issued a statement saying he feels a heavy responsibility in taking up the position at a time when the country is faced with Japan's export curbs.



He promised concerted efforts with related agencies so that existing ministry projects to foster key technologies and industries for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, such as artificial intelligence and big data, will generate tangible results that can reach all corners of society.



Choi said he plans to cultivate an environment where scientists and engineers can give their all to research activities through independence and creativity.



He also vowed continued advancement in science and information communications technology as the field plays an increasingly greater role in daily life.