BTS' Latest Japanese Single Album Breaks Million Sales Milestone in Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boy band BTS' latest Japanese single album has exceeded sales of one million copies.The seven-member group's tenth Japanese single album "Lights/Boy With Luv," released last month, received the "Million" certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan.BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment said they are the first foreign male artists to earn the award with a single album in the Japanese market.South Korean pop diva BoA and female band Girls' Generation had both previously sold over one million albums in Japan."Lights/Boy With Luv" topped Japan's Oricon daily singles chart for seven straight days following its release on July third.