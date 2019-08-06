Moon: S. Korea-US Alliance Should Buttress Denuclearization Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has stressed the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance in realizing the denuclearization of North Korea.Receiving visiting U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper at the presidential office on Friday, Moon assessed that the alliance is getting stronger than ever and hoped it will back up successful nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.Congratulating the new U.S. defense chief on assuming his post, Moon expressed confidence in his ability to lead the alliance while Esper also said he expects to see Seoul-Washington relations develop further.Calling the recent DMZ meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as “historic” and “touching,” Esper also expressed hope that talks between the U.S. and the North will swiftly resume.Moon and Esper also shared the perception that more efforts can be made to ensure that wartime operational control transfer from the U.S. to South Korea will be made smoothly.