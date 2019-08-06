Participants of Dokdo Youth Camp Visit the Islets, Denounce Japan

Photo : KBS News

Participants of a Dokdo Exploration Camp arrived on the Dokdo Islets on the second day of their three-day youth camp.The 38 participants on Friday boarded a ferry from nearby Ulleung Island and reached Dokdo after a two hour ride.The camp is organized by the government of North Gyeongsang Province and the group known as the Voluntary Agency Network of Korea(VANK) which promotes itself as a diplomatic missionary in cyberspace.On Dokdo, students taking part in the camp criticized Japan's historical distortions and economic retaliation against South Korea.The students could only stay on the islets for half an hour since they were moving on a regular ferry used by ordinary tourists.They took photos of the scenery during their limited time to share with friends and further promote awareness regarding Dokdo when they return home.