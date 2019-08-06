Politics Nominee for Broadcasting Watchdog Head Vows to Fight Fake News

President Moon Jae-in’s nominee for the head of the country’s broadcasting and media watchdog has vowed efforts to fight fake news.



Han Sang-hyuk, who was tapped on Friday to lead the Korea Communications Commission, issued a statement later in the day expressing his thoughts and plans for the job.



Emphasizing public services and fairness in the broadcasting and communications industry, he said the seriousness of false or fabricated information should be perceived and dealt with. He also vowed efforts to realize user-centered media welfare policies.



In addition to his main job as a lawyer, Han has also worked as an adviser to the local broadcasting industry and co-led a civic group focused on media reform.



If he passes a parliamentary confirmation hearing, Han will lead the commission by August of next year.