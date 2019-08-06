International Japan Says US Will Not Mediate Conflicts with S. Korea

Japan has warned South Korea it had better not expect any help from the United States over the conflicts between the two neighbors.



At a gathering in Tokyo on Friday arranged to brief South Korean journalists on Japan’s stance, a senior official from Japan’s foreign ministry said the U.S. government will not act as a mediator for its two Asian allies.



The official said although the U.S. says it's closely watching the South Korea-Japan spat, it wants the two countries to directly resolve their issues.



The Japanese official said South Korean court decisions over Japan’s wartime forced labor issue are raising suspicion in Japan that Seoul may be attempting to rewrite their 1965 normalization treaty.



The official claimed although Japan respects South Korea’s democratic principle of the balance of power between the state and the judiciary, the 1965 treaty is an agreement that overrules the internal governing principle and the South Korean government should respond to any attempt to change it.



Emphasizing the need for continued bilateral security cooperation, the official also expressed hope South Korea will extend a bilateral military information sharing deal known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA).