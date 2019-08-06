Huawei Reveals Its Own Operating System

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese tech giant Huawei has unveiled its own operating system, Harmony.Revealing the alternative operating system at Huawei’s annual developer conference in Guangdong Province on Friday, the firm’s consumer business group CEO Richard Yu said Harmony OS, or Hongmeng OS in Chinese, will be universally applicable in the era of the Internet of Things.He said although Huawei smartphones will continue to use the Android operating system for the time being, it will immediately deploy Harmony if they can no longer access the Google-developed operating system. He added such a replacement would be possible within one or two days.The U.S. blacklisted Huawei and its 68 affiliates in May as a national security threat, preventing American companies, including Google, from selling their equipment to the tech giant without special approval.