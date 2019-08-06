KOSPI Rises for 2nd Consecutive Day

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s benchmark stock index has risen for the second day in a row.The Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) closed at one-thousand-937-point-75 on Friday, up 17-point-14 points, or zero-point-89 percent, from Thursday’s closing.Individual investors snapped up 215-point-two billion won worth stocks of KOSPI-listed firms more than they sold, while institutional and foreign investors net sold 231-point-five billion won and two-point-three billion won, respectively.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose on Friday, gaining four-point-six points, or zero-point-79 percent, to close at 590-point-04.