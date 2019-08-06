Right-wing Japanese Boycott Art Director of Korean Girl Statue

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese art director who was forced to withdraw his exhibition of a Korean girl statue at an art festival in Nagoya is reportedly facing a boycott from another Japanese city as well.Japanese public broadcaster NHK reports Kobe City cancelled a symposium set to be held on Friday with three guests, including Daisuke Tsuda.The organizers said after they announced the plan to hold the event, they received around 80 letters of protest for inviting Tsuda.The municipal government said they had to cancel so as not to create unnecessary controversy.Tsuda represented Aichi Triennale, which opened a section of a statue symbolizing the victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery at its Nagoya venue on August first. The exhibition of the statue, however, was shut down two days later amid pressure from central government officials and after the Aichi Prefecture government received threatening phone calls and emails.