N. Korea Fires 2 Short-Range Ballistic Missiles into East Sea

North Korea fired two projectiles into the East Sea, early Saturday morning.The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced that the North fired twice from the northeastern Hamhung area.The projectiles, which were fired around 5:34 and 5:50 in the morning, are presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles. Their altitude is assessed to be about 48 kilometers with the flight distance of some 400 kilometers and maximum speed of more than Mach six-point-one.Both South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are closely analyzing the data.North Korea operates missile factories near the Hamhung area. Satellite footage from July 2018 revealed that Pyongyang may be expanding the factories.This is the seventh time North Korea has fired projectiles, presumed to be missiles or rockets, this year. The last time Pyongyang fired projectiles was August 6th.