Trump Receives 'Really Beautiful' Letter from Kim Jong-un

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent him another letter.Trump told reporters on Friday that he received a three-page letter from Kim on Thursday, calling the letter "really beautiful" and "very positive".He added there could be another meeting.Trump also said Kim does not like the "war games," adding he also has "never been a fan" because of the costs. The comment is a reiteration of Trump's position of wanting Seoul to pay more in Washington’s cost-sharing deal with Seoul to station U.S. troops on the peninsula.