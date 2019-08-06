Russian Warplanes Again Violate S. Korean Airspace

Photo : YONHAP News

Two Russian warplanes reportedly entered South Korea's air defense identification zone, or KADIZ, on Thursday.According to military sources on Friday, two of Russia's TU-142 patrol planes that were flying between South Korea and Japan first entered Japan's air defense identification zone which prompted the Japan Air Self Defense Force to send out fighter jets.The planes then entered the Korean air defense zones east of the Dokdo Islets and south of Jeju Island. Immediately after their intrusion was confirmed, several Korean fighter jets also made response flights.Military authorities said they cannot confirm related facts.The reported incursion comes about two weeks after Russian military planes and Chinese bombers violated South Korean airspace over the East Sea during a joint flight on July 23rd.On that day, a Russian A-50 early-warning jet flew near the Dokdo Islets twice but Moscow continues to deny violating sovereign airspace and argues it complied with international regulations.