Event Marks Aug. 14 Memorial Day for Sex Slavery Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

An event to mark the August 14th International Memorial Day for the Japanese Military Sexual Slavery Victims was held at a victims' shelter in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province on Saturday.Two elderly victims, both named Lee Ok-sun, and a dozen family members of deceased victims took part in the event.Also in attendance were Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung, Minister of Gender Equality and Family Jin Sun-mee and other local officials and lawmakers.In commemorative remarks, the shelter's chief director Buddhist Priest Sungwoo said the elderly victims have continuously said the prime minister of Japan should first apologize and the issue of compensation comes later but that Tokyo thinks the complete opposite.He called for concerted efforts to prevent wretched human rights violations in the form of sexual enslavement from ever taking place again in this world.Last year, August 14th was designated as a national memorial day for victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery.On this day in 1991, late victim Kim Hak-sun who died in 1997 publicly shared her testimony, becoming the first victim to do so.The shelter in Gwanjgu, called the House of Sharing, opened in 1992 and is currently home to six elderly victims whose average age is 94.