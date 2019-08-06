Bodies Found in Nepal May be S. Korean Alpinists Missing for a Decade

Photo : YONHAP News

Two bodies have been found that could be members of a South Korean alpine team who went missing while climbing the Himalayas ten years ago.Park Yeon-soo, the captain of the former Jikji Expedition, said he received a call from the Nepal Mountaineering Association about the bodies.Min Jun-young and Park Jong-sung went missing on the expedition which ascended the Hiunchuli Peak on the Himalayas' Annapurna South.The bodies reportedly bear the same clothing as what the two individuals were wearing at the time, and many Korea-related articles are also said to have been found.The remains were located under the snow-melted Hiunchuli Peak on July 23rd by a local resident, the same place where the two went missing.Park will travel to Nepal next week with family members to identify the bodies.