Justice Minister Nominee Prepping for Confirmation Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice minister nominee Cho Kuk is preparing for his parliamentary confirmation hearing through the weekend.The former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs arrived at an office in downtown Seoul Saturday morning where his team has been preparing for the hearing since Friday.The opposition bloc is raising issue with Cho's record during his time in the top office related to failed vetting of presidential staff members and allegations of civilian surveillance.His social media activities have also come under scrutiny.The confirmation hearing will take place this month after the presidential office submits papers requesting a hearing to the National Assembly early next week. A hearing must be concluded within 20 days of a submitted request.