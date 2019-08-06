S. Korea, Philippines to Hold Third Round of FTA Talks This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the Philippines will hold a third round of negotiations for a bilateral free trade agreement this week.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Sunday that the two sides will hold FTA talks in South Korea's southern port city Busan from Monday to Wednesday on commodities, services, investment, economic and technology cooperation and general rules.The two sides already held trade talks in June and July after they agreed to seek a bilateral trade deal in April as this year marks the 70th anniversary of the two nations establishing diplomatic relations.The two countries set the goal of completing trade negotiations by November this year, in tune with South Korea's summit with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).