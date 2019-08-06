KCNA: Kim Supervised Test Firing of 'New Weapon'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said on Sunday that it test fired a "new weapon" the previous day under the supervision of leader Kim Jong-un.The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that Kim oversaw the test firing of a new weapon launched from the northeastern Hamgung area early Saturday.The KCNA said that after receiving a report about a new weapon system, Kim "gave an instruction to test it immediately" and "expressed great satisfaction" after watching the launch.The report did not give further details about the new weapon.On Saturday, North Korea fired two projectiles believed to be short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea. The launch came shortly after United States President Donald Trump said he had received another "very beautiful" letter from Kim.