Trump: Kim Wants to Resume Talks after S. Korea-US Military Drill

Photo : KBS News

United States President Donald Trump said on Saturday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wants to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States "as soon as" the joint military exercise between Seoul and Washington is over.In letter sent to the U.S. president by the North Korean ruler, Trump tweeted that Kim stated very nicely that he would like to meet and start negotiations as soon as the joint U.S.-South Korea exercises are over.Trump said the North Korean leader also issued "a small apology" for a recent spate of missile tests and pledged to stop missile launches when the combined exercise ends.The tweet was posted 15 hours after North Korea fired two projectiles believed to be short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea.South Korea and the United States are scheduled to stage their Combined Command Post Training for ten days starting Sunday, following four days of "crisis management staff training" that began Monday.