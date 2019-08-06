S. Korean Civic Groups Hold 4th Anti-Abe Protest over Trade Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

Civic groups in South Korea held a cultural event on Saturday to condemn Japan's trade restrictions against Seoul.An association of some 600 civic groups, including the Korea Alliance for Progressive Movement, held a fourth rally on Saturday afternoon in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul to protest against Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.The organizer estimated some 15-thousand people participated in the candlelight vigil, including high school students and elderly citizens.In a statement, the protesters criticized Abe for an "economic war" against South Korea, saying that the Abe government waged an economic war without even making sincere apologies and self-reflection for its brutalities during its colonial rule.They also called for Seoul's withdrawal from the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), a military information-sharing pact with Japan.Japan, which tightened exports of key high-tech materials to South Korea on July 4, decided to remove Seoul from a list of trusted export destinations last week.