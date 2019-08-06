'S. Korea Open to Expanding Travel Restrictions to Japan'

Photo : YONHAP News

Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young said on Sunday that the government is open to expanding travel restrictions to parts of Japan and will make decisions in consideration of people's safety.Appearing on a KBS TV program, the vice minister said that the government may issue travel advisories to some parts of Japan when deemed necessary for the safety of South Korean nationals.The vice minister said that the government is carefully considering the move in light of radioactive contamination or anti-Korea protests in Japan.Currently, the Korean government recommends people not to visit areas within a 30-kilometer radius of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant and some other zones set by the Japanese government.Regarding the South Korean Supreme Court’s rulings on Japan's wartime forced labor, the vice minister hinted that the government is open to diplomatic dialogue with Tokyo to seek a new resolution to the matter.