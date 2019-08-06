Two Tourists Presumed to be S. Koreans Found Dead at Croatian National Park

Photo : YONHAP News

Two tourists presumed to be South Koreans were reportedly found dead at a national park in Croatia.Local media RTL reported on Sunday that a man and a woman were found dead the previous day in the Krka River at the Krka National Park in southeast Croatia.Croatia's state media HRT said the victims were Asian, while RTL said they were two South Koreans, including a 21-year-old woman.The bodies were reportedly transported to nearby hospital. Work to identify the bodies and an investigation into the cause of death is under way.