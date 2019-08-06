S. Korean Hur Mi-jung Wins Ladies Scottish Open

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean golfer Hur Mi-jung has captured the Ladies Scottish Open for her third LPGA win in five years.The 29-year-old shot a five-under-66 in the final round at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick in Scotland on Sunday.Hur finished at 20-under 264 to win the four-round tournament, four strokes ahead of Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn and South Korean Lee Jeong-eun, who tied for second place.The win was Hur's third career title on the LPGA Tour and she earned 225-thousand dollars in prize money.