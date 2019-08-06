S. Korea, China to Hold Forum on Transboundary Fine Dust

Photo : YONHAP News

Scientists from South Korea and China will hold an open debate on Monday to discuss the issue of transboundary fine dust particles.The National Institute of Environmental Research under the Environment Ministry said on Monday that about 20 scientists from the two nations will hold the inaugural Sino-Korean Air Quality Forum in Seoul for two days.The institute said that the scientists will share the results of their research and studies on air pollution, including fine dust forecasts and satellite data.In particular, the scientists will present the results of diverse studies on transboundary fine dust particulates in Northeast Asia. The participants will also suggest ways to effectively reduce air pollutants in their countries.The second forum will be held in Beijing in February next year.