Gov't, Ruling Party Agree to Revive Apartment Price Cap

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the ruling Democratic Party have agreed to revive a price ceiling system for new apartments on private land but to discuss details of the plan later.Rep. Youn Kwan-suk, the party's representative for the parliamentary land committee, said on Monday that the government and the party have formed a consensus on the need to revive the system.Youn said that as it takes about 40 to 50 days to amend a related enforcement ordinance to apply a new price ceiling, details, such as the regions to be affected by the system, will be decided around early October.The lawmaker added that regulations on the resale of purchase rights of new apartments will also be enhanced.