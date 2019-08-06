KCNA Releases Photos of Latest Missile Test as Pyongyang Continues to Denounce Joint Military Exercises

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: North Korea's state media on Sunday released photos of its latest weapons test, raising speculations that Pyongyang has developed a new surface-to-surface tactical missile. If assessments are correct, North Korea in recent months has test-fired short-range ballistic missiles presumed to be KN-23s, a modified version of the Russian Iskander missile, a large-caliber multiple rocket launcher system and the new surface-to-surface missile.Alannah Hill has this report.Report: The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) released photos of a missile being fired from a transporter erector launcher equipped with two launcher tubes with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un overseeing.The KCNA said that Kim guided Saturday’s test launch of "another new weapon system" which was developed to suit the country's terrain condition and has an "advantageous tactical character different from existing weapon systems."Experts said the new weapon showed similar traits to the U.S. Army's tactical missile system known as ATACMS.Shin Jong-woo, a representative secretary of the Korea Defense and Security Forum, assessed the North's new weapon as a tactical surface-to-surface missile similar to the U.S. missile system. He added that the new missile seemed to be one that disperses its submunitions from the warhead.Defense experts say Pyongyang’s weapons launched recently have longer ranges, lower apogees and faster maximum speeds, along with the capability of being fired from transporter erector launchers using solid fuel.Saturday’s launch was the latest believed to be in protest of joint South Korean-U.S. military exercises currently under way on the peninsula.North Korea said on Sunday that there will not be inter-Korean contact unless Seoul and Washington immediately halt their joint military drills and provide a plausible excuse over the exercises.Kwon Jong-gun, director-general of the department of American affairs at the North's Foreign Ministry, made the remarks in a statement released by the KCNA.The ministry official said that South Korea talked "nonsense" by urging the North to stop missile tests which served its right to self-defense.Kwon said that even the U.S. president made a remark which in effect recognizes the self-defensive rights of a sovereign state, saying that recent launches were small missile tests which a lot of countries do.Alannah Hill, KBS World Radio News.