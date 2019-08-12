Combined Command Post Training of S. Korea, US Under Way

Photo : KBS News

The main portion of the combined military exercise between South Korea and the U.S. is under way, as part of preparation for the transfer of wartime operational control, or OPCON, from Washington to Seoul.According to Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Monday, the allies are conducting computer-based "combined command post training" from Sunday to August 20. It was preceded by "crisis management staff training" from August 5 to 8.Divided into two parts, the combined command post training is done as a war game using computer-based simulation instead of mobilizing actual troops or equipment. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff and operational commands of the Army, Navy and Air Force as well as the Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, U.S. Forces Korea Command, and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are known to be participating in the joint drills.As the joint exercise is focusing on testing Seoul's initial operational capability to prepare for the OPCON transfer, a South Korean general took the role of a commander for the first time. Deputy Commander of the Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command Choi Byung-hyuk took the commander role in the joint drill while U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Robert Abrams is acting as vice commander.The joint exercise was previously supposed to be named "19-2 Dong Maeng," but the allies chose to call it combined command post training, dropping Dong Maeng, which means alliance in English, a decision apparently in consideration of North Korea.As North Korea warned on Sunday that it won't have contact with South Korea unless Seoul immediately stops the joint drills or gives a plausible excuse for them, there is a possibility of Pyongyang taking further provocative actions. The Joint Chiefs of Staff said that further provocations are likely as summer time training of North Korean military is under way.